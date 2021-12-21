From Audi A6 to BMW X5: Check out luxurious car collection of Aly Goni

Aly Goni, a popular actor in Telly world, has come a long way in his career. The actor enjoys a huge fan following on social media. He made a special place in his fans’ hearts with his role of Romi Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The romantic show, which also starred Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi in the lead roles, gave him huge recognition. He is also known for portraying Raj Kapoor in Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan.

Aly started his career by participating in the reality show MTV Splitsvilla 5 and made his acting debut with Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He was associated with the show until 2019. In 2016, he played the role of Kabir Raichand in &TV's Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum and then became a presenter for the show Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. He was also seen in Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant. In 2017, he played Sushant in Dhhai Kilo Prem. He played a negative character of Vyom in Naagin 3.

Apart from his work, the actor lives a king-size life and owns a massive collection of expensive cars. He owns Audi A6 and also gifted himself another beast in the form of BMW X5.

Take a look here:

The price of the Audi A6 starts at Rs 57.78 lakh and goes upto Rs 62.65 lakh. The new Audi A6 is a luxury car that is tailor-made for India. BMW X5 is available in three variants: xDrive30d Sport, xDrive30d xLine and the xDrive40i M Sport, priced from Rs 72.9 lakh to Rs 82.4 lakh.

