Audi to Mercedes-Benz: Check out the luxurious car collection of Ronit Roy

Ronit Bose Roy, also known as Ronit Roy is a popular film and television actor. He became a popular name with his shows Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He has worked in numerous other TV shows including Kammal, Kkehna Hai Kuch Mujhko, Kkavyanjali, Sarrkkar – Risshton Ki Ankahi Kahani, Kasamh Se, Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, Adaalat and others. He has also been part of numerous movies and web series.

The actor is very fond of luxury cars and he is the owner of 3 expensive cars. He has few cars but he also has a supercar in his collection. The list of the cars along with their prices is given below:

Audi Q7

The first one is Audi Q7, which is priced at Rs. 80 Lakhs approximately. The Audi Q7 has 1 Petrol Engine on offer. The Petrol engine is 2995 cc. It is available with Automatic transmission. Depending upon the variant and fuel type the Q7 has a mileage of 11.21 kmpl. The Q7 is a 7-seater 6-cylinder car and has a length of 5064mm, a width of 1970mm, and a wheelbase of 2999.

Audi R8 Spyder

The Audi R8 is a supercar and it costs approximately Rs. 2.7 Crore. has 1 Petrol Engine on offer. The Petrol engine is 5204 cc. It is available with Automatic transmission. Depending upon the variant and fuel type the R8 has a mileage of 5.71 kmpl & Ground clearance of the R8 is 110mm. The R8 is a 2-seater 10-cylinder car and has a length of 4426mm, a width of 1940mm, and a wheelbase of 2650 mm.

Mercedes Benz

The third luxury car owned by the Swaran Ghar actor is a Mercedes Benz, which costs Rs. 1 Crore approximately. Mercedes-Benz S-Class is offered in 2 variants - the base model of S-Class is S 350d and the top variant Mercedes-Benz S-Class S450 4Matic which comes at a price tag of Rs. 1.69 Cr.

