Audi Q3 to Mercedes GLS 400: Luxury car collection of Jugjugg Jeeyo actor Maniesh Paul

Maniesh Paul is regarded among the most popular hosts, anchors, and actors in the entertainment industry. He is considered a multi-talented personality who successfully entertains the audience with his funny jokes and actions. He has hosted numerous reality, and award shows and gained huge popularity. Apart from this, he has also been part of Bollywood films including Tees Maar Khan, ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, Mickey Virus, Tere Bin Laden 2 and was recently seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo. He made his Bollywood debut in the lead role of the computer geek Mickey in Mickey Virus.

The actor is married to his childhood sweetheart Sanyukta and they have two adorable children. Maniesh Pual also has his own podcast, which has been graced by numerous celebs. The actor and Smart Jodi host, is very fond of luxury cars. Here is the list of cars owned by him-

Hyundai creta – 16 lakh

The Hyundai Creta has 1 Diesel Engine and 2 Petrol Engine on offer. The Diesel engine is 1493 cc while the Petrol engine is 1497 cc and 1353 cc. It is available with Manual & Automatic transmission. Depending upon the variant and fuel type the Creta has a mileage of 16.8 to 21.4 kmpl. The Creta is a 5 seater 4 cylinder car and has a length of 4300, a width of 1790.

Audi q3 – 40 lakhs

The Audi Q3 has 1 Diesel Engine and 1 Petrol Engine on offer. The Diesel engine is 1968 cc while the Petrol engine is 1395 cc. It is available with Automatic transmission. Depending upon the variant and fuel type the Q3 has a mileage of 15.17 to 18.51 kmpl & Ground clearance of Q3 is 170mm. The Q3 is a 5 seater 4 cylinder car and has a length of 4388mm, the width of 2019mm and a wheelbase of 2603mm.

Mercedes GLS 400- Rs 1.65 crores

Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4MATIC is the top model in the Mercedes-Benz GLS lineup and the price of GLS top model is ₹ 1.30 Crore. It returns a certified mileage of 12.5 kmpl. This 400d 4MATIC variant comes with an engine putting out 326 bhp @ 3600 rpm and 700 Nm @ 1200 rpm of max power and max torque respectively. Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4MATIC is available in Automatic (TC) transmission.

Also read- JugJugg Jeeyo: Maniesh Paul REVEALS being 'nervous' about working with Anil Kapoor; Praises Varun Dhawan