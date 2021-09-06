From Audi to Volvo XC: Here’s a sneak peek into Nia Sharma’s expensive car collection

Nia Sharma is one of the most successful actress in the telly world. She has created a niche for herself in the industry from her hard work. The actress has been part of many hit television shows and reality shows. But it is her bold avatar on social media that always keep her in the headlines. The actress’s Instagram feed is filled with her fashion choices and fans love it. It will not be wrong to say to her that she is a fashionista.

She started her acting career in television in 2010 with Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, appearing as Anu and then played Nisha Mehta in the multi starrer Behenein. But she got her first break when she signed the parallel main lead role of Manvi Chaudhary alongside , and in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She was seen in the lead role in Jamai Raja in which she portrayed the role of Roshni Patel opposite Ravi Dubey.

In 2017, she made her debut on the digital platform with Vikram Bhatt's web series Twisted. In the same year, Nia participated in the eighth season of Colors TV's stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by Rohit Shetty. On the personal front, Nia has a huge collection of expensive cars. She owns Audi Q7, Volvo XC 90 and Audi A4.

Check the posts here:

This year in January, she brought home a brand new luxurious car. Nia took to her Instagram to share photos and videos of Volvo XC, which costs between Rs. 80 lakh to 1 crore. The Naagin star looked happy while unveiling the uber-luxurious, black coloured SUV which belongs to the Swedish luxury automobile marque Volvo.

Also Read: Nia Sharma: PHOTOS of the actor with her girls squad prove they are close to each other