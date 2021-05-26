Aunpamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey has a funny take on this PHOTO featuring Madalsa Sharma and Rushad Rana

Sudhanshu Pandey’s character Vanraj Shah is being adored by viewers. He has shared a picture with a fun caption that is taking all limelight.

Star Plus’s popular show Anupamaa may have shift to the second position on the TRP chart but the audience still love the show. The show's different storyline, which focuses on Women Empowerment and their struggles, keeps viewers glued to the television screen. The current track shows that Anupamaa and Vanraj Shah are now divorced and are now living a separate life. But they are still not separate because of their kids. However, the shooting of the serial is going on in Goa and the actors are sharing lots of behind the scene pictures.

And today, Sudhanshu Pandey shared a picture featuring Madalsa Sharma and Rushad Rana. But his caption grabbed our attention. He has a funny take on it. The caption says, “KYA MAIN POOCH SAKTA HOON YE KYA CHAL RAHA HAI ?? YAHAN VANRAJ TALAAQ LEKAR POORI TARAH SE SINGLE HO CHUKA HAI AUR KAVYA REVERSE GEAR DAAL KAR MUSKURA RAHI HAI ??? AB TO VANRAJ GAADI KO NUTRAL MEIN DAAL KAR KHUD HI DHAKKA DEGAA.” In the pictures, Kavya (Madalsa) is seen smiling and seeing Rushad which has irked Vanraj. Kavya and Vanraj are having illegitimate affair.

The same picture was also reposted by Rushad. Fans are also dropping smiling emojis in the comment section.

The latest promo shows that Anirudh, Kavya’s husband, has denied giving her divorce. He loves her a lot and wants to be with her. This has shocked her as she does not love him anymore and wants to marry Vanraj. What will happen next will be interesting to see.

Also Read: Anupamaa SPOILER: Anupamaa reveals her cancer diagnosis to Shah family; Leaves Vanraj shocked

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Sudhanshu Pandey Instagram

Share your comment ×