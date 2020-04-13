Balika Vadhu to be retelecast on Colors and Avika Gor aka Anandi can’t keep calm about it

As several iconic shows have been returning on television screens during the lockdown, Balika Vadhu is set to join the league and will be re-telecasted from April 13, 2020.

As the lockdown across India, to combat the coronavirus outbreak, is about to extend (at least April 30), we will be bound to stay at home for a little longer period than we had imagined. And while everyone is scared of the deadly health scare that has infected as over 9200 people in India along with claiming over 300 lives, there has also been a sense of anxiety among the citizens. However, looks like the showbiz industry has taken it a moral responsibility to entertain the audience in this crisis situation as a re-telecast some of the iconic shows.

And joining the league, Colors is also coming back with its most popular show now. We are talking about Avika Gor starrer Balika Vadhu which revolved around the sensitive issue of child marriage. She made the announcement on social media and asserted that the show will be going on air from today at 6 PM. The actress also asserted that she will be going live on Instagram and will be watching the show with her fans along with a question and answer session.

To note, Balika Vadhu marked Avika’s debut in the showbiz world and the girl became the overnight star with her performance as Anandi. Talking about the same, she asserted that it going to be a nostalgic experience for her. Avika also understands the fact that how the audience has been emotionally connected with Balika Vadhu and Anandi and the re-telecast will be very special. To recall, Avika was later replaced by Pratyusha Banerjee who played the grown up Anandi opposite Shashank Vyas.

