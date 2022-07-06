Avika Gor expresses her love for beau Milind Chandwani & pens a romantic note for him; PIC

Actress Avika Gor is popularly known as Anandi from Balika Vadhu among the masses. Her character is still fresh in the minds of the audiences and this iconic role made her a household name. She started her acting career at a very young age and has become one of the well-known celebrities in the showbiz world. Speaking of her personal life, Avika is dating former Roadies Real Heroes contestant Milind Chandwani. The duo often express their feeling for each other on social media and are head over heels in love with each other.

Today Avika again shared a picture with her dearest beau Milind Chandwani on her Instagram handle. In this picture, the couple can be seen smiling ear to ear as they pose together for the photo. Sharing this snap, Avika captioned, "#ThankYou for reminding me everyday what butterflies feel like #TheMagicWordIsThankYou Have you thanked your special someone today? #thankyouthemovie #22ndJuly". Milind was quick enough to react to this picture and in the comment section he wrote, "Same to you. No returns".

Check out Avika's post here-

Avika will soon be seen in an upcoming Telugu film titled 'Thank You' along with popular stars like Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna, Malavika Nair, and Sai Sushanth Reddy. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on 22 July 2022.

Avika's Bollywood debut film '1920: Horrors of the heart':

Avika is all set to step into Bollywood with the film '1920: Horrors of the heart'. The film is written by Mahesh Bhatt and directed by Krishna Bhatt. The Bhatts announced their association with Avika through a social media post. 1920- Horrors of the heart is produced under the banner of Loneranger Products and Houseful Motion Pictures.

Avika Gor's career:

After Balika Vadhu, the actress was also seen in the hit show Sasural Simar Ka where she essayed the character of Rolly Bhardwaj and shared screen space with actor Manish Raisinghan.

Avika has already made a name for herself in the South film industry. In 2013, she made her Telugu film debut with 'Uyyala Jampala'. The talented actress won the title of Best Female Debut (Telugu) for her role in Uyyala Jampala. Avika went on to star in successful films including Cinema Choopistha Mava, Care of Footpath 2, Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada, Raju Gari Gadhi 3, and Net. She also made her Kazakhstani debut with the film I Go To School.

