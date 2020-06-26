  1. Home
Avika Gor on former co star Manish Raisinghan’s wedding: My bestie is getting married on my birthday

As Manish Raisinghan is set to tie the knot on June 30, his Sasural Simar Ka co-star Avika Gor can’t keep calm about her best friend’s D-Day.
Television actor Manish Raisinghan has all the reasons to grin ear to ear. After all the television heartthrob is set to marry his girlfriend Sangeita Chauhaan next week on June 30. The wedding will be a low key affair and will take place in a gurudwara in presence of their siblings. Needless to say, while Manish’s wedding news has broken millions of hearts, the soon to wed couple has also been inundated with best wishes from friends and fans across the world.

Amid this, Manish’s former co-star Avika Gor has also shared her excitement about her best friend’s wedding and can’t keep calm about his big day which is coinciding with her birthday. She made a special tweet about Manish and Sangeita’s wedding and wrote, “Badhai ho!!!! Shadi ki good news toh sabko mil hi chuki hai!!! My bestie is getting married on my birthday!” To note, Manish and Avika have shared the screen space in Sasural Simar Ka and their sizzling chemistry did spark rumours about their love affair. However, the duo always maintained that they weren’t dating and are just good friends.

Take a look at Avika Gor’s tweet about Manish Raisinghan’s wedding:

Talking about Manish and Sangeita’s wedding, the couple’s parents will not be attending the wedding given their safety during COVID 19 outbreak. “Our parents are not attending the wedding as they are senior citizens and we don't want to take any chances with them. My sister, brother-in-law and her brother will be there and other close ones will join us on a video call. So, there will only be five people, including us. Once the situation gets better, we will have a big party with all our friends,” Manish was quoted saying.

Credits :Twitter

