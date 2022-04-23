Avika Gor to make her debut in B-town with Vikram Bhatt’s film; Details Inside

Avika Gor is popularly known for her role of Anandi in the television show, Balika Vadhu and then essaying Roli in Sasural Simar Ka. Now the actress is all set to step into Bollywood. Avika will soon make her Bollywood debut in 2023 with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's next venture "1920- Horrors of the heart". The movie is written by Mahesh Bhatt and directed by Krishna Bhatt. The Bhatts announced their association with Avika through a social media post. 1920- Horrors of the heart is produced under the banner Loneranger Products and Houseful Motion Pictures.

Apart from the hair-raising sequences, Bhatts have earlier given some chart hit numbers and one can expect a beautiful album. Avika fans have been wanting to see her on the big screen from a long time. She was TV's sweetheart and it will be interesting to see her in just a spine-chilling role but also in a glamorous avatar that also demands detailed acting skills. Avika has already made a name for herself in the South film industry. In 2013, she made her Telugu film debut with Uyyala Jampala. The talented actress won the title of Best Female Debut (Telugu) for her role in Uyyala Jampala.

On the work front, Avika went on to star in successful films including Cinema Choopistha Mava, Care of Footpath 2, Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada, Raju Gari Gadhi 3, and Net. Recently, she also made her Kazakhstani debut with the film, I Go To School.

We wish Avika all the best for her Bollywood debut.

