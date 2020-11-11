Avika Gor makes relationship OFFICIAL with Milind Chandwani: This kind human is mine, thanks for completing me

Avika Gor’s recent Instagram post confirming her relationship status has taken the social media by a storm as the Balika Vadhu actress can’t stop gushing about her man.

Remember the Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor? The actress went on to become a household name with her portrayal of young Anandi. She also won millions of hearts with her stint in Sasural Simar Ka. While her acting prowess has always made her the talk of the town, Avika’s love life as also made headlines time and again. After all, she was quite often linked with co-star Manish Raisinghan. While the duo had cleared the air and called themselves as BFF, Avika has finally put the speculations about her love life to rest.

The renowned actress has finally made her relationship official with Milind Chandwani. She shared a beautiful post confirming her relationship status and emphasised on how blessed she feels to have found the love of her life. “La vie en rose. My prayers have been answered. I have found the love of my life! (Shiroo ke alava) This kind human is mine. And I’m his.. forever..We all deserve a partner that understands us, believes in us, inspires us, helps us grow & truly cares for us. But, most of us feel that it's impossible to find such a partner. So, it feels like a dream, but it’s real! So so so real! I pray for all of you .. I want u all to feel what I’m feeling today..” She wrote in the caption.

Furthermore, Avika expressed her gratitude towards the Almighty for adding this beautiful chapter in her life. This isn’t all. The actress also clarified that wedding isn’t on the cards for her as of now. “My heart is so full and the feeling is precious. I thank God for giving me this experience that’s going to be most important chapter of my life... Haha... Nahi nahi, not getting married or anything so soon... Lekin log kya kahenge waale thoughts toh ab jaa chuke hai.. isiliye is pyaar ke baare mein khule aam batana chahti thi.. I feel so blessed and I feel this emotion right now for someone who entered my life with the intention of just making me smile.. Today I can proudly say that this idiot is making my heart smile.. I love you from the bottom of my heart. Thanks for completing me,” she added.

