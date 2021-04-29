Avika Gor posts a stunning PIC on Instagram & draws attention to ‘things that matter right now’ amid COVID 19

Avika Gor plays it interesting on Instagram as she posts a stunning picture from a thoughtful photoshoot, gets attention, and gives a very important message about COVID 19.

Avika Gor is known for her wits and sharpness in characters and in life. She has done a brilliant move on Instagram by posting a beautiful picture of her wearing all white with hairs flying at a low angle. The picture is bound to draw attention and that’s the whole idea of Avika but it is not at all about the image. Avika’s image is merely a trap for eyes on Instagram who likes to stop scrolling when they see their favorite star looking beautiful and saying meaningful things in the caption.

Avika has merely used the image to direct attention to the caption which is not to be taken lightly or in the vein of humor. She wrote in the caption, “Now that I have your attention; Let’s talk about things that matter right now. It’s scary out there. Almost 2 lakh people have lost their lives according to the official figures, & we all know the real numbers are at least 4 - 5 times.” She continued mentioning that more than 17 million have officially been impacted by the virus in India so far and they might end up suffering some or the other health consequences in the near future.

Take a look at the post:

Avika also mentioned that her family has faced the COVID 19 challenge and the experience hides nothing positive in it. People in her family survived the battle but she would not want to see other people suffer. She requests all those who are recovered to donate plasma and get vaccinated as and when they can. She ended the post by reminding people to always wear a mask.

Credits :Avika Gor Instagram

