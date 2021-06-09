  1. Home
Avika Gor refuses to endorse beauty creams; Says society cannot idolise one colour

Television actress Avika Gor says the positioning that beauty creams have created over a period of time is that fairness is equivalent to beauty. However, she does not agree with it.
4924 reads Mumbai
Avika, who is known for her work in shows such as "Balika Vadhu", "Sasural Simar Ka" and "Khatron ke Khiladi", did not accept endorsement deals from three fairness cream brands. She says society cannot idolise one colour.

"The positioning that beauty creams have created over a period of time is that fairness is equivalent to beauty and success and that it gives us confidence. However, that is not true at all. Our confidence has to come from our work ethic and knowledge," Avika said.

She added: "We as a society cannot idolize one colour and make all the others feel lesser than. There has to be some change in this trend. I'm blessed to be in a position to not have to worry about losing out on money when it's serving the large need of the society of equality. So, I just couldn't do it."

Avika's latest work includes a music video "Dil ko mere", which was dropped on May 17.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Credits :IANS

