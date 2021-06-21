Avika Gor reveals she stopped talking to Manish Raisinghan amidst rumours of their affair

Avika Gor dismisses rumors of having an affair or a secret child with actor Manish Raisinghan as she says that he is very elder to her.

The Balika Vadhu fame actress Avika Gor was highly appreciated for her excellent acting in the show. She was paired with the actor Manish Raisinghan in the serial Sasural Simar Ka and their jodi was very popular amonf the fans of the show. There were also rumours of the actress having an affair with him and they also harboured a secret child. The actress recently opened up on the rumour as she said that she had initially affected by the rumors.

The actress shared in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, as she address the rumour of her relation with the actor. She said, “It's impossible! No way! There were articles like humne bachcha chhupa ke rakha hai (we have a secret child). We are very close, even now. He'll always have a very space in my life. In my journey from the age of 13 till now, he has been the closest friend that I've ever had.”

Talking about her chemistry with her former co-star, she shared that he is 18 years elder to her. She added that she has learn a lot from him. She said, “When I saw how he keeps the child within him alive, it is a big thing to learn. Even now when people ask me if anything was happening between us, I'm like 'yaar, mere papa se thoda chhota hai woh (he's almost my father's age)"

Telling about the impact of the rumors, she said that she was initially affected by them, and the duo did not speak to each other for two weeks. But as the news spread, they decided to not care about keeping distance. She said, “Since then, we have never looked back. If we read old news stories about us, we laugh.”

Credits :Hindustan Times

