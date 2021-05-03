Avika Gor talks about her family’s battle with COVID 19: It’s upsetting to see the reality of our country

Avika Gor’s grandfather had passed away only three days after her father and grandmother were diagnosed positive for Coronavirus. Check out the details.

Coronavirus has created havoc in the country, with lakhs of citizens awaiting serious medical aid. The second wave of Covid-19 has taken several lives and Bollywood celebrities and social media personalities are using their platforms to raise awareness about the deadly virus. Most celebs have also offered a helping hand during these trying times by arranging for Oxygen cylinders and hospital beds for patients in urgent need. Now, Television actress Avika Gor has opened up about her family battling the virus.

Recently, Avika’s grandfather had passed away only three days after her father and grandmother were diagnosed positive for Coronavirus. “All of us were already devastated and this was a huge blow. My father is diabetic and grandmother is 80,” she said. The actress explained how traumatic the situation was and added, “So I was scared every minute.” The star emphasized how difficult the journey was but they courageously fought against it. “It wasn’t easy, but they’re both fighters. They sailed through, and my mother and I did whatever we could to help,” she said.

The actress drew attention to the people engaging in humanitarian works through their social media handles. “People on social media are behaving extremely responsibly during this second wave,” she said. The actress also explained how people are coming together to offer aid in whichever way they can. Lauding peoples’ amazing attitude even during a crisis, the actress added, “It’s upsetting to see the reality of our country right now, but it’s heartwarming to see how a lot of people are trying to support their fellow beings.”

