Avika Gor treats fans with a THROWBACK pic with Yami Gautam from Rajkumar Aryan sets & it’s too cute to miss

Avika Gor has shared an unseen pic with Yami Gautam from her childhood days and it is winning over the internet for all the right reasons.

Avika Gor has been a household name ever since she portrayed the role of Anandi in Colors popular social drama Balika Vadhu. The audience fell instantly in love with her innocence and the show went on to become her shot to fame. Later, Avika also played a key role in Dipika Kakar’s Sasural Simar Ka and once again won hearts with her acting prowess. While she has been one of the most talked about actresses in the television industry ever since, did you know that Avika had worked with once?

Well, the actress made the revelation in her recent Instagram story wherein she shared a throwback picture with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actress. This picture was clicked in 2007 from the sets of their tv show Rajkumar Aryan. In the pic, while Yami was dress in her costume for the show, Avika looks adorable in her red t-shirt as she posed with the actress. For the uninitiated, while Yami played the role of Bhairavi in the show, Avika had essayed the child part of the leading lady.

Take a look at Avika Gor’s throwback pic:

Meanwhile, Avika has been making headlines for her weight loss journey and has emerged as an inspiration for everyone. Speaking about the same, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Avika had stated, “I did not have any health issues because of which I had put on weight. It was just my laziness and that is why I felt that it’s high time I need to do something about it. Because see if it is a health issue where you cannot do anything about it, that’s different. That’s understood and there are a lot of people who go through that. I would like to tell them that it’s okay and it’s fine. But for people like me who are just being lazy, you need to stop doing that because at the end of the day, it’s your own body.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor admits hating herself before weight loss: It was just me being lazy

Share your comment ×