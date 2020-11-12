Avika Gor's BFF Manish Raisinghan reacts to her making relationship official with Milind Chandwani

Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor has found the love of her life in Roadies fame Milind Chandwani. The actress made her relationship official on Instagram yesterday. Here's what Avika's BFF Manish Raisinghan to say about it.

Avika Gor, who became a household name with Balika Vadhu, dropped in a 'huge surprise' yesterday. The beautiful young actress opened up about her personal life and made her relationship official. Yes, you read that right! Avika revealed that she has found the 'love' of her life in Milind Chandwani, who rose to fame with Rodaies Real Heros. She shared some adorable pictures with her beau. The actress also penned a heartwarming long note sharing how life has changed beautifully post Milind's entry.

Confessing her love for Milind, Avika called him a kind human. She also thanked Milind for completing her and added that his arrival is going to be the 'most important chapter' in her life. Avika also clarified that they are not going to get married anytime soon. She also shared how lucky she is to have an understanding and loving partner like Milind, and wished that everyone experiences the kind of love is feeling now. Avika's mushy post about her love life with Milind has caught everyone's attention and it has brought about a wave of love on social media.

Many of Avika's friends from the industry reacted to the news, and send best wishes to the couple. Karanvir Bohra, Reem Sheikh, Adaa Khan and several others showered their love on the duo. However, the most awaited reaction was that of Avika's BFF, Manish Raisinghan, and he did leave fans awestruck with his reaction. Manish commented on Avika's love-filled post for Milind and wrote, 'Shabaasshh mere cheetey.' Aww, isn't this pure BFF goals?

Manish and Avika played man and wife in Sasural Simar Ka and the two share a warm bond. Avika's onscreen sister from the show Dipika Kakar was also wowed by Avika's post and sent her 'hugs' in the comment section.

Take a look at Manish' reaction to Avika making her relationship official here:

Meanwhile, Milind is an IT professional-turned-social activist. He was adored by all his kind-hearted nature and the good work during his journey in Roadies. What are your thoughts on this new couple in the tinsel town? Adorable aren't they? Let us know in the comment section below.

