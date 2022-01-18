Avinash Sachdev announces breakup with Palak Purswani after 4 years of relationship

Actors Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani had been dating for the past four years. Last year in January 2021, the couple had their roka ceremony. They has also announced about the opening of their venture. But the couple had been facing a lot of problems in relationship after that and finally decided to end their relationship.

Palak has removed all the pictures with Avinash from her social media handles. She confirmed her breakup with Avinash Sachdev in interview with ETimes. The couple ended their 4-year relationship a few months ago. Talking about the breakup Palak had said, "I don’t want to get into the details because I respect the four years that we have had together. All I know is that I am in a much better space now. I have forgiven him for something he never apologised for!"

Now Avinash has also spoken about it. In an exclusive chat with Etimes, he said, “This topic is pretty old now. I have completely moved on and this is done and dusted for me. Anyway I do not want to comment on what she has said. That is her perspective; whatever happens is always a two-way street. Taali kabhi ek haath se nahi bajti. I appreciate the beautiful time we have spent together and I respect her and her family and that will never go away. So, yes, whatever happened was good for both of us. A toxic relationship is never good for anyone. Be it a romantic relationship with your partner or any other bond, it can never be good.”

Avinash Sachdeva was last seen in the show Main Bhi Ardhangini and has been part of numerous other shows also including Ayushman Bhava, Balika Vadhu, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir, Chotti Bahu and others.

