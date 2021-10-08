Avinesh Rekhi reveals about his weight loss journey for upcoming show Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na

Zee TV is coming up with a new show titled Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na. The story revolves around a girl named Krisha Chaturvedi, who always dreamt of being swept off her feet by a knight in shining armour, and what happens after the universe manifests this dream for her. Krisha's role is played by Anjali Tatrari. She moves into a magnificent palace against the picturesque landscape of the princely state of Ambikapur. She hopes to begin her very own fairy tale with the love of her life Prince Devraj, the current heir of the royal family. Avinesh Rekhi is playing the role of Prince Devraj.

Avinesh has always been a charmer, but for this role, he had to transform himself. In fact, he lost 13 kg in a short period for the show. Sharing the experience of his weight loss journey, Avinesh Rekhi said, “Weight loss is a nightmare for most people, including me, because losing weight is a very tough job. All my life I have been a fitness enthusiast, but it was quite difficult for me this time around. While I managed to lose around 13 kg in a short time, I was surprised as I have not lost weight at this pace before. But I feel when you have dedication, proper precision and motivation along with a rigorous diet and a proper workout schedule, then you get the desired results.”

Speaking further he said, “I was actually on a one-meal-a-day diet and while having only one meal a day is considered unhealthy and I wouldn’t recommend it to most people, I know a lot about nutrition, so I was able to ensure I wasn't deprived of any essential macro nutrient. Talking about my workout regimen, I only did functional training. I didn't go to the gym for any weight training, I just did functional training which required bands, conditional workouts, push-ups, and pull-ups. I must mention that the entire process was very hard, but my biggest motivating factor was Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na.”

He also mentioned that when he was offered the show, the makers wanted him to shoot bare-chested for a lot of sequences. The actor calls his transformation for the show challenging and hopes fans like it.

