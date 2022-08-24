Avneet Kaur and Varun Dhawan croon to 'Nain Ta Heere', hint at collaboration; WATCH VIDEO

Actress Avneet Kaur is a very well-known name in the Telly world. She started her career at a very young age and starred in numerous shows. The teenage star has a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her stylish pictures and entertaining reels. Avneet has in excess of 32 million followers on her Instagram handle. She is quite active on her social media handle and keeps her followers updated about her whereabouts. The actress shared a new update which left her fans mighty impressed.

Avneet shared an Instagram reel where she crooned to 'Nain Ta Heere' from JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan. The duo shared an electrifying chemistry. She captioned her post as, "Our fav song @varundvn #behindthescenes #comingsoon". Based on the caption, Avneet and Varun are collaborating on a project but details of the same are still not known. Apparently, they shot for it today and we can barely wait to know what they are collaborating for. Ayushmann Khurrana and Kiara Advani gave approval to their collaboration as liked her post.

Have a look at Avneet Kaur and Varun Dhawan crooning to 'Nain Ta Heere', HERE

On the personal front, it was reported by Hindustan Times that Avneet Kaur and producer Raghav Sharma are rumored to be dating for three to four years now but both have kept their relationship under wraps owing to their profession. As mentioned in the report, Avneet and Raghav met socially, and Raghav was smitten. The duo has kept their relationship low-key because Raghav is linked to a production house and Avneet has featured in many projects under that banner. The report further suggests that the couple manage their long-distance relationship and often travel to see each other as Avneet lives in Mumbai and Raghav lives in Delhi. On the professional front, apart from collaborating with Varun Dhawan, the actress will be seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the movie Tiku Weds Sheru, which is expected to premiere soon, digitally. As about Varun Dhawan, professionally, the actor is running high on the success of JugJugg Jeeyo. He will be seen in Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon and Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor suggested that he will be working on an action and comedy film very soon. On the personal front, the actor married his long time love Natasha Dalal in 2021 and they are living a happily married life.

