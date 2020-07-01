Avneet Kaur bids adieu to Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga; Says 'I got to be a princess in literal sense'

Avneet Kaur was seen playing the role of Yasmine in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga and had won a million hearts with her performance in the show.

Avneet Kaur, who has been winning hearts with her performance as Yasmine in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, has been making the headlines these days ever since she has announced her exit from the show. It was reported that she had left the show due to COVID 19 as the young actress feels her immunity is weak following which she has been sceptical to resume shooting in the pandemic scenario. While Avneet’s fans are certainly heartbroken with her exit from Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, the actress penned a heartfelt note as she bid adieu to the show.

The diva shared her pic as Yasmine and said that the show will always be close to her heart. Calling it a learning experience, Avneet stated that Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga gave her a chance to be a princess in a literal sense. She also expressed her gratitude towards her fans for making her journey special and emphasised that goodbyes are hard for her. “Bidding adieu to a part of my life. Yasmine is extremely close to my heart, a character which started with a warrior princess much against the fairy tale. I learnt so much portraying Yasmine, from horse riding to doing my own stunts. I got to be a princess in a literal sense. Thank you to each and everyone for making this journey super special with all of your love and support. #yasmine #goodbyesarehard,” Avneet added.

Take a look at Avneet Kaur’s post as she bids adieu to Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga:

Meanwhile, Ashi Singh of Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai fame will be replacing Avneet as Yasmine in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga and the actress is quite excited to play the role.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×