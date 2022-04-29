Is Avneet Kaur in a relationship with producer Raghav Sharma? Find out

Avneet Kaur started her career at a young age when she participated in the dance reality show Dance India Dance Li’l Masters in 2010. She went on to feature in television shows like Chandra Nandini, Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga and more. Avneet's onscreen chemistry as Yasmine opposite Siddharth Nigam as Aladdin was adored by many fans. They were one of the most popular young reel-life couples, and the two were loved off-screen as well. Both Siddharth and Avneet were linked to each other. However, Siddharth denied the rumours of his relationship with her and said that he and Avneet are just good friends.

Now reports are emerging that Avneet has finally found her love, and he is not a TV actor. As per the Hindustan Times report, Avneet Kaur and producer Raghav Sharma are rumoured to be dating for three to four years now but have kept their relationship under wrap owing to their profession. As mentioned in the report, Avneet and Raghav met socially, and Raghav was smitten with her. However, the duo has kept their relationship low-key because Raghav is linked to a production house, and Avneet has featured in many projects under that banner. Avneet has featured in music videos like Daily Daily, Paagla, Pahadan, and Kinne Saalan Baad, all under Sharma’s music label. The report further suggests that the couple manage their long-distance relationship and often travel to see each other as Avneet lives in Mumbai and Raghav lives in Delhi. Avneet and Raghav both have refused to comment on their relationship.

Avneet Kaur is quite active on her social media handle and keeps her followers updated about her whereabouts. At present, Avneet has 31 million followers on her Instagram handle.

