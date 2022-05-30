Avneet Kaur sets the temperature soaring as she shares stunning PICS from her Maldives vacation

Actress Avneet Kaur is a very well-known name in the Telly world. She started her career at a very young age and starred in numerous shows. The teenage star has a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her stylish pictures and entertaining reels. Avneet has 31.7 million followers on her Instagram handle. She is quite active on her social media handle and keeps her followers updated about her whereabouts. At present, Avneet is currently beating the heat by chilling in the Maldives.

Avneet has been blessing her fans by dropping stunning pictures and videos from the island. In her latest photos, Avneet can be seen sharing her sizzling pictures in a bikini and is enjoying the sunbathing at the Maldives beaches. She recently shared another reel on her Instagram handle from her vacation. Here the actress looks resplendent in a floral print bikini and her fans have dropped their amazing comments on her pictures and videos. Sharing this video on her photo-sharing site, she captioned, "Aloha".

Avneet Kaur's career:

Avneet Kaur started her career by participating in the dance reality show Dance India Dance Li’l Masters in 2010. She went on to feature in television shows like Chandra Nandini, Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and more. Avneet's onscreen chemistry as Yasmine opposite Siddharth Nigam as Aladdin was adored by many fans. Apart from featuring in Television shows, Avneet has also been a part of several music videos like Daily Daily, Paagla, Pahadan, and Kinne Saalan Baad.

Avneet Kaur's personal life:

On the personal front, it was reported by Hindustan Times that Avneet Kaur and producer Raghav Sharma are rumored to be dating for three to four years now but have kept their relationship under wrap owing to their profession. As mentioned in the report, Avneet and Raghav met socially, and Raghav was smitten with her. The duo has kept their relationship low-key because Raghav is linked to a production house, and Avneet has featured in many projects under that banner. The report further suggests that the couple manage their long-distance relationship and often travel to see each other as Avneet lives in Mumbai and Raghav lives in Delhi. However, Avneet and Raghav both have refused to comment on their relationship.

