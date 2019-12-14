Avneet Kaur shares a sneak peek of her scene from Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 and wishes co star Vishal Jethwa

Avneet Kaur, who is best known for her roles in serials such as Meri Maa, Chandra Nandini and Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga has a cameo in recently released Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2. Check out the video right here.

Avneet Kaur, who is best known for her roles in serials such as Meri Maa, Chandra Nandini and Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga has a cameo in recently released Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2. Yes, you read it right! She took to her Instagram to share a sneak peek of her scene. She shared her scene which showcases her and actor Jisshu Sengupta having a video call with Rani. In the post, she also sent her best wishes to TV actor Vishal Jethwa. For the unversed, Jethwa plays the main antagonist in the movie. He had earlier featured as Akbar in popular daily soap Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. He also featured in series such as Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Chakradhari Ajaya Krishna and Thapki Pyar Ki among others.

She captioned the post as"Okay so this was a surprise really not sharing much of this scene! Please go and watch #Mardaani2 in theatres guys!!! You’ll love it as much as you loved #Mardaani1 @vishaljethwa06 you were outstanding We all can’t express in words how proud we are to see you on the big screen!! And Jishu sir it’s always so amazing working with you! And Rani Mam I really love the way you always come up with these amazing concepts! You’re so talented and confident! This is a must watch everyone!."

