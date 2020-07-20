Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam look cute as 'sleepy heads' in a THROWBACK photo and SidNeet fans can't keep calm

Avneet Kaur aka former Yasmine from Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga shared a cute throwback picture with good friend Siddharth Nigam and it has taken the internet by storm. Take a look.

Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur share a warm bond, and it is not hidden from anyone. The two young actors made many heads turn with their on-screen chemistry in the popular show Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga. However, recently Avneet Kaur aka Yasmine bid adieu to the show owing to the COVID-19 scare, breaking many hearts. While Avneet may have left the show, her bond with Siddharth is still the same. Fans are head-over-heels over their beautiful off-screen camaraderie and can't stop gushing over them.

Recently, the gorgeous girl gave a special treat to all 'SidNeet' fans as she shared a never-before-seen picture with her good friend and former co-star Siddharth. Yes, Avneet shared an adorable throwback photo with Siddharth and it has created a storm on the internet. In the photo, the two look cute as 'sleepy heads' and SidNeet fans cannot stop gushing over them. Both are seen dressed in their night suits as they fall asleep on chairs, as someone captures this 'oh-so-cute' moment.

Avneet captioned the picture as 'Always the people found taking a nap in a corner.' Siddharth also took notice of this 'good old days' photo and replied with a witty comment. The handsome hunk wrote, 'Hahaha we are sleepy head kahin pe bhi so jatey hai.' Well, this post and the young actor's social media banter is surely a treat for all SidNeet fans, who are missing their on-screen chemistry on the show. The photo proves that like many other youngsters, Siddharth and Avneet love a 'good night's sleep' and can comfortably doze off anywhere and anytime.

Take a look at SidNeet's cutesy picture here:

Meanwhile, Ashi Singh has replaced Avneet as the new Yasmine on Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga. What are your thoughts on the same? Don't SidNeet look absolutely cute together? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

