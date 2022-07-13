Awaz song OUT: Asim Riaz treats fans on his birthday & releases the most-awaited rap song; Watch

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz came into the limelight after participating in Salman Khan-hosted reality show. In Bigg Boss 13 house, Asim met Himanshi Khurana, and the two fell for one another. At present, Asim and Himanshi are among the most loved couples in the television industry. Both enjoy a massive fan following owing to their chemistry and acting chops. Asim celebrates his birthday today on the 13th of July, and on this occasion, the actor has a surprising return gift for his fans.

Today, Asim released the most awaited rap song 'Awaz' and shared a glimpse of the music video on his Instagram handle. Awaz is all about exhaling the negativity in today’s world may it be in the form of uneven behavior or ruthless trolling, this song is noted to be a befitting reply to the trollers. Sharing a small clip from Awaz, Asim captioned, "Thankyou for all the warm wishes guys A.W.A.Z OUT NOW!" The song has been released on Asim's YouTube channel.

On the personal front, Asim and Himanshi have been dating for some time now and their ardent fans are eagerly waiting for the two to get hitched. However, they have never opened up about their marriage plans and a few days ago were spotted in the city as they came out of the store of India’s top designer Manish Malhotra. And after this, rumors were rife that the two will tie the knot soon but there was no official confirmation.

On the professional front, Asim was previously seen delivering hit tracks like ‘Ab Kise Barbaad Karoge’, Nights N Fights, and many more. Apart from this, Asim also starred in a music video titled 'Pinjara' where he collaborated with his ladylove Himanshi Khurana. This song was also a big hit among their fans.

