Ayub Khan on facing financial crunch during COVID: Haven't earned any money since last one and a half year

In a recent interview, actor Ayub Khan has expressed his fear that if the ongoing Covid situation doesn’t improve, he’d have no other option but to look out for help.

Popular TV actor Ayub Khan, who has featured in shows such as 'Uttaran', 'Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki', and 'Ranju Ki Betiyaan', has opened up on facing a financial crunch during Coronavirus induced lockdown. While speaking to Times Now Digital, the actor revealed that he “hasn't had any work in the last one-and-a-half years and is now using his savings judiciously". Expressing his fear over another lockdown in Mumbai in the wake of rising Covid cases, Ayub asserted that if the city witnesses another lockdown, he will “have to sit back for another year-and-a-half & it will definitely have a big problem on his hand.”

Also, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the 53-year-old actor talked about facing the financial crunch during Covid and said that he has not earned any money since the last one and a half years, and he is down to the last little pennies now. HT quoted him as saying, “I haven’t earned any money since the last one and a half year, and am down to the last little pennies now.”

The actor also expressed his fear that if the ongoing Covid situation doesn’t improve and work doesn’t get back on track soon, he’d have no other option but to look out for help.

“You can’t do anything. You just have to make do with whatever you have. And, God forbid, if things go from bad to worse, one will have to put out a hand for help. What else can you do?” Ayub added.

The senior actor also mentioned that he had lost two of his uncles and a couple of friends to the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, besides his outstanding stint in the TV industry, Ayub Khan has also appeared in films including Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai, LOC: Kargil, and Gangaajal.

