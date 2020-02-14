Ayushmann Khurrana and cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan left in splits on The Kapil Sharma Show; Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Maanvi Gagroo were among the film's cast members present on the comedy show's set.

Ayushmann Khurrana set the bar rather high in 2019 as he owned the box office with multiple hits. From Bala to Article 15, the actor's films have entertained the audiences thoroughly. Come 2020 and the actor will be seen in another quirky comedy titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. The film's cast are currently neck-deep in promotions and visited The Kapil Sharma Show for the same.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Maanvi Gagroo were among the film's cast members present on the show's set. Funny man Kapil Sharma and his characters entertained them to the T. And in particular Krushna Abhsihek as his beloved character Sapna.

Sapna, who often dishes out details about the hypothetical massages her parlour provides, left the entire cast in splits she explained the 'Andahdhun' massage. Not just that, Sapna also suggested the word 'Zyada' was used in the film's title after Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta joined the lead cast. Hinting at their characters in Badhaai Ho, Sapna cracked everyone up.

Check out the hilarious video below:

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is all set to portray a commercial gay love story on the big screen. After starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, this film will be one of the few films in recent times which will highlight the LGBTQ community.

Produced by Aanand L. Rai, Bhushan Kumar, and Himanshu Sharma, the film will hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

