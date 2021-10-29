Ayushmann Khurrana to Jay Bhanushali: Check out TV hosts who have become more popular over the time

There are so many talented hosts on the small screen. We have the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar gracing the Indian television. Several celebrities first gained recognition in a role of a TV host before they went on to feature in Bollywood movies. Few struck gold, while others failed to cash in. One name which has been a phenomenal host and made a wonderful film debut as a mainstream hero is Kapil Sharma. The host of two-hit comedy shows – Comedy Nights with Kapil Sharma and The Kapil Sharma Show, the 36-year-old made his Bollywood debut with Abbas Mastan’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Jay Bhanushali, Rannvijay Singh, Maniesh Paul are also some of the successful hosts. Ayushmann has done anchoring for popular reality shows like Roadies, India’s Got Talent and Music Ka Maha Muqqabla. The 33-year-old has also hosted big award ceremonies as well as being a part of the anchoring team during the third edition of the domestic cricket tournament, Indian Premier League in 2010. After his successful stint as an anchor on TV, he made his debut with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor in 2012.

Maniesh Paul is the most successful anchor on Indian television. He has hosted some of the biggest reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and India’s Got Talent on Colors, Dance India

Dance Li’l Masters and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar on Zee TV and “Science of Stupid” on National Geographic. Manish made his Bollywood debut with Micky Virus in 2013.

Rannvijay Singh has hosted several other reality shows on MTV channel such as MTV Splitsvilla, MTV The Fast and The Gorgeous and MTV Teen Diva. Rannvijay’s Bollywood career did not turn out to be so attractive. He made his debut with Toss: A Flip of Destiny in 2009 followed by two big-budgeted projects London Dreams and Action Replayy.

Jay Bhanushali, who is currently seen in Bigg Boss 15, has also hosted several hit reality shows. He turned anchor for shows like Dance India Dance and Dil Se Naachein Indiawaale on Zee TV and Meethi Choori No. 1. The good-looking actor made his Bollywood debut with Hate Story 2.

