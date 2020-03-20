Ayushmann Khurrana, Karanvir Bohra & wife maintain social distance as they meet amid Coronavirus scare; VIDEO

Ayushmann Khurrana, Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu resort to social distancing while meeting each other in the midst of Coronavirus scare. Check out the video.

People all around the world have resorted to social distancing and self-isolation in the wake of the Coronavirus scare. The deadly virus has taken a toll on many lives and the sad part of that the countries are still trying hard to curb the situation. In the midst of all this, the entertainment industry has also been adversely affected owing to the COVID-19 crisis. The production process of all movies, TV shows, and web series has been suspended from 19th to 31st March.

Bollywood and TV celebs alike have been spending time at their homes with family members in the self-quarantine period. Bigg Boss fame Karanvir Bohra has recently shared a video on Instagram in which he and his wife Teejay have a chance meeting with their neighbor Ayushmann Khurrana. However, as mentioned by Karanvir on his post and what we can see in the video, the three of them still resort to social distancing thereby following the precautionary measures to avoid getting infected.

Check out the video below:

While Ayushmann and Teejay are seen greeting the camera with a ‘namaste,’ Karanvir, on the other hand, gives a ‘salaam’ in his own style. In the midst of all this, Karanvir also praises the Bala actor for his poetry and recitals that he shares on social media. It’s really great to see our favorite celebs creating awareness on social media through such posts and following the rules themselves too. India has witnessed a total number of 200+ Coronavirus cases till now which has created a kind of panic wave all over the country. However, government bodies and other organizations have asked the masses to stay calm and adopt precautionary measures to fight the deadly virus.

