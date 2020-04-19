Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap DENIES rumours of her mother playing a role in Ramayan

Ayushmann Khurrana mother-in-law was not a part of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and his wife has finally come out with a clarification statement. Read on to know more.

Ramayan is the most talked-about show on Indian Television right now, and there's no denying the fact. The mythological show was brought back to TV amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Its re-run has fans left extremely elated, and everyone is hooked to their screens. Not only are they sharing their views, but also creating memes on the cult show. Recently, the news was buzzing that Ayushmann Khurrana’s mother-in-law Anita Kashyap essayed the character of Trijata in the Ramanand Sagar 1986 TV series.

However, after numerous rumours, Tahira Kashyap has finally broken her silence. She has squashed all these speculations of her mother being a part of Ramayan. The filmmaker has clarified that her mom did not play the role of the demon. She took to her Twitter handle to issue a clarification statement. She said that there is no truth in any reports of her mother starring in Ramayan. She added that all the reports are fake and false. Moreover, Tahira also revealed that her mother was an educationist and has absolutely no connection with this show in any manner.

Take a look at Tahira's tweet here:

There's no truth to these reports of my mother, Mrs Anita Kashyap starring in the Ramayan show. All these reports are false. She was an educationist and has no connection with this show, whatsoever." — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) April 18, 2020

Many social media users have been creating hilarious memes on Trijata. In a recent sequence on the show, Trijata was seen donning a dark outfit as she offered support to Sita when she felt alone and abandoned. Meme creates have also tagged Trijata as the 'first reporter this world ever witnessed.’

Check out some memes here:

Trijata was very smart lady knew the meaning of everything in advance

Great interpretor. She was the one who stand will sita maa till the end. She was like her mother in the Lanka Respect to the lady#Ramayana#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/0LhyuEFzPZ — the_Awaaz1 (@the_Awaaz1) April 15, 2020

#Ramayan #रामायण In this world of FAKE NEWS

I only trust the News

Given by pic.twitter.com/xwzQeF7t4i — आया नहाके (@Amit_Bindas) April 16, 2020

Only womanwho gives breaking news. #trijata#Ramayana pic.twitter.com/rv9xZgbjaR — kamini Sharma (@secret___soul) April 18, 2020the first reporters this world ever witnessed !!

Talking about the epic saga, it featured Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, and many other prominent actors. The show airs on DD National twice a day. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you enjoying the show and the memes on it? Let us know in the comment section below.

