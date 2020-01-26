Baa Bahoo Aur Baby actress Sarita Joshi conferred with Padma Shri Award; Says 'I'm humbled with the honour'

After Ekta Kapoor, veteran TV actress Sarita Joshi also gets conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award. Read deets inside.

Padma Shri is the fourth highest civilian award in India, and receiving this huge honour is a moment of pride for everyone. Celebrating the same is veteran TV actor Sarita Joshi. Yes, you guessed that right! Baa Baa Bahoo Aur Baby has been conferred with this prestigious award. Indian Television's most loved and talented actress is certainly overwhelmed with the achievement. Speaking about the same with news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), Sarita ji said that she is extremely happy and humbled with this honour. She added that she has been working from very early age, but has never worked for getting awards. She mentioned that work is her worship and she has been doing it with whole heart.

The veteran further exclaimed, I will be known as Padma Shri Sarita Joshi and this is such a big honour. I'm happy as my children are happy.' Talking about the 78-yea-old actress, she started her journey with Gujarati and Marathi theatre as an child artiste. She stepped into the Telly world with DD's show Titliyaan in 1980s. Joshi has proved her acting mettle in popular shows like Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka", "Baa Bahoo Aur Baby" and "Bh Se Bhade". Not only this, she has played some iconic cahracters in Bollywood super-hits like Nazar, Darna Zaroori Hai, Dasvidaniya, Singham Returns and Simmba. She was also bestowed with the Sangeet Natak Akademi award for acting in Gujarati in 1988.

Apart from Joshi, TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor has also been honoured with the Padma Shri award and has been grinning from ear-to-ear. Ekta even expressed her gratitude and shared an official statement on social media wherein she mentioned that never too soon to live out your dreams.

Credits :PTI

