Baal Shiv 1st Episode Review: Siddharth Arora, Mouli Ganguly starrer is a beautiful childhood tale of Shiva

Indian viewers love to watch mythological shows. And keeping up with the trend another mythological show titled Baal Shiv has finally been aired today. The show was in news for a long time and viewers were waiting to see it. The promos have only created an excitement level among the fans. The show features Mouli Ganguly, Siddharth Arora, Shivya Pathania in pivotal roles. Well, the mythological show is about the childhood journey of Lord Shiva and it is nothing less than any experience.

Talking about the show, the first episode starts with the voice of Lord Shiva who introduces himself. He said that people pray to me and have faith in me. They have seen me in various other forms but still, one form of mine is untouched and today I will be talking about that. Here he means about his childhood journey. Soon the voice disappears and we saw Mouli Ganguly, who is essaying the role of Anusuya, entering the place with pooja plate.

Viewers are shown that there is drought in the region and no food is left. Everyone is praying from the god for rain. And for this only, Anusuya prays to Lord Shiva. Impressed by her bhakti he appears in front of her and gives the blessing. But unfortunately, Anusuya cannot become a mother and she is very sad. For this, she has to bear a lot. But still, she smiles accepting it as her destiny.

To note, the show surely makes an interesting watch as it takes us on a journey of Lord Shiva’s childhood days. The first episode has created magic on the viewers as it shows a different side of Lord Shiva in the show.