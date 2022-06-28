Baal Shiv actor Shivya Pathania reveals she was asked for sexual favours from a 'fake' producer

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Television show Baal Shiv actor Shivya Pathania has made a shocking revelation about being conned by a "fake" producer. Shivya shared that despite having an experience in the industry, she fell into a trap. After her show, Humsafar went off air, Shivya had a dull period of eight months, and during that period, she had received a call for one of the auditions. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the young female actor said that she got a call from a producer for an audition, and when she reached the venue, she was stunned to see a compact room, and the person claiming to be a "producer" ask her to compromise on her morals.

Shivya narrates her ordeal

Shivya Pathania shared, "I was called for an audition in Santacruz (Mumbai). I entered the room, it was very small,” Pathania recalls, adding, “The guy (who was supposed to be the producer) told me if you want to do this advertisement with a bigger celebrity, you will have to compromise. The funniest part that I will never forget is uske laptop pe Hanuman Chalisa chal rahi thi. It was so funny that mujhe hassi aa gayi. I started laughing. I asked, ‘Aapko sharam nahin aa rahi hai? Aap bhajan (hymn) sun rahe ho aur aap kya bol rahe ho’ (don't you feel ashamed?)"

After several years, Shivya found out that the man disguised as the producer was fake, and she informed all her industry friends to beware of him. "I informed all my friends about him so that they wouldn’t get trapped. I don’t know how he had the guts," said the 31-year-old.

Shivya's career

Shivya has done shows like Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Dil Dhoondta Hai, RadhaKrishn, Laal Ishq, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, and others. The actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The beautiful actress recently collaborated with popular singer Dharampreet Gill in the music video, Fidaa.