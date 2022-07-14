Baarish Aayi Hai Review: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash paint the town red with their monsoon romance

Karan Kundrra and Tejaswwi Prakash are winning hearts with their adorable relationship since their stint in Bigg Boss 15. The couple had earlier collaborated on a music video, which was immensely loved by fans. To their surprise, the couple is back with a new music video named, Baarish Aayi Hai. The sizzling chemistry between Karan Kundrra and Naagin 6 star, Tejaswwi Prakash in the rain is making the fans go crazy. The couple looks stunning together in the music video which has been released today.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been offering couple goals with the adorable PDA. Now they have featured together in the new music video Baarish Aayi Hai, which has the beautiful voices of Stebin Ben and Shreya Ghoshal. The mushy romantic music video features a cute love story where a couple meets only on for two days in six months, yet their romance is incomparable. The couple dances beautifully in the rain and one cannot make out the difference between their reel life and real life.

The fans of the duo are in love with the rain romance song. A user wrote, “Tejasswi expressions are so natural..that emotional scene and ending part was so beautifully expressed..Karan is looking so young .. their chemistry is on another level..story concept superb..stebin sheya voice perfectly matched with them.. reminds me of 90s song ..” Another said, “Teja and Karan's amazing chemistry and the soulful voice of Shreya and Stebin is what makes this mv a masterpiece..” A fan wrote, “This was so cute. I was smiling throughout the video.”

Tejasswi Prakash was the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and presently she is seen as the lead in the popular fictional show Naagin 6. Karan Kundrra is presently seen as the host of the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors.

See video here-

