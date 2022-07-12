Baarish Aayi Hain: Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash's music video teaser promises a beautiful tale of love

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash recently announced their collaboration for a music video titled 'Baarish Aayi Hain'. The duo shared the posters of their upcoming song on their social media handles. Both Tejasswi and Karan have been vocal about their feelings for each other. Their relationship has always been the talk of the town post-Bigg Boss and fans root for them ardently. Their off-screen chemistry is already adored by their fans and watching them on-screen is absolutely a delight.

Today, Karan dropped the teaser of 'Baarish Aayi Hain' on his Instagram handle. The teaser gives a glimpse of Karan and Tejasswi's romance and ends with a sad parting. Sharing this, Karan captioned, "Aisi #BaarishAayiHai... How will this story go? Find out on 14th July at 11 am, only on @vyrloriginals @youtubeindia channel". Fans have flooded the comment section of this video and expressed their excitement. Several have dropped comments like "CANT WAIT", "This is so beautiful", "Super excited", etc.

Starring Karan Kundrra and Tejaswwi Prakash, the melodious voices to this song have been given by Stebin Ben and Shreya Ghosal. The music has been provided by Javed-Mohsin and the lyrics have been penned by Kunaal Verma. The song is all set to release on 14th July 2022 at 11 am on VYRL Originals.

On the professional front, started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

Speaking of Karan, the actor is currently hosting the popular reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors'. He will soon be seen in a film with Ileana D'cruz and Randeep Hooda.

