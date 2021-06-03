Baarish Ban Jaana: Shaheer Sheikh gives Hina Khan a not so ‘smooth spin’ while shooting for their music video

Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh have a great time together as he spins her around. He also plans for a perfect shot but Hina Khan is too afraid.

Actors and Shaheer Sheikh are very excited as they are appearing in a music video together. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress has been sharing BTS pictures and videos of their music video on her social media. Her fans are loving her romantic chemistry with the actor Shaheer Sheikh. The music video is named Baarish Ban Jaana and the singers of the album are Payal Dev, Stebin Ben. The actress has recently shared a video with the Ramayana actor Shaheer Sheikh and they do look adorable together.

Hina Khan is a sight to behold as the hunk Shaheer Sheikh spins her around. The gorgeous actress is wearing a gorgeous colorful playsuit and paired the look with a cute headband as well as white sandals. Shaheer is wearing a white t-shirt with black trousers and has worn white shoes along with black sunglasses. The actors look magnificent together as they shoot for their music video. Hina Khan wrote in the caption, “So after this smooth spin.. Mr @shaheernsheikh was suggesting to put my legs over his shoulders Just for tht perfect shot obviously.. But I was too scared of loosing my balance #BTS #feelitreelit Are u guys excited We are coming in a few hours..”

See video- Click

The Hacked actor's new music video has been released today and it is getting a huge amount of appreciation and love from the fans. She was last seen in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, where she played the role of Komolika. She has worked in movies and OTT platforms also.

Also read- Hina Khan's remark on designers looking down on TV stars highlighted in CLUBHOUSE room; Stylists remain mum

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×