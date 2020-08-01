  1. Home
Baarish First Look OUT: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi surprise fans with a romantic poster on Eid

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have finally shared the first poster of their upcoming song titled Baarish. The hit pair promises lots of romance and love with the poster release.
Hit couple Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi from the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have come together for a single this time and the poster of it has got fans excited. Both Mohsin and Shivangi share a great camaraderie and chemistry onscreen and their offscreen bond is always spoken about. Titled Baarish, the two have collaborated outside show for the first time and the first poster if anything to go by, fans are in for a lovely treat. 

Mohsin shared the first poster as an Eid surprise to fans. He captioned it, "Eid Mubaarak Perfect date to release the poster... A beautiful Song coming soon.. @vyrloriginals @poojasinghgujral #baarishTumhe baarish badaa yaad karti hai....Aaj bhi mujhse teri baat karti hai !!!" Shivangi too shared the poster and wrote, "Eid Mubarak #baarish coming soon."
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Earlier, this year, Joshi had made her music video debut with Aadatein. While Shivangi looks beautiful in a black crop top and loosely tied jacket around her waist teamed with denim, Mohsin maintained his handsome look with a white shirt and jacket and pants. Both Mohsin and Shivangi are usually occupied with their show but finally found time to do something new and we are surely looking forward to it. 

Fans have been going ga-ga over the first poster. Meanwhile, speaking about the show, both Shivangi and Mohsin have been giving their best along with the team post lockdown. The show has managed to be in the top league but is still looking to get back in the top 5 list on BARC. 

