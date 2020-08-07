  1. Home
Baarish: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's music video to release on August 11

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's first-ever music video Baarish will be rolled out on 11th August, 2020. Moreover, its teaser will be dropped on 7th August, 2020.
Mumbai
Fans of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are already rejoicing as the two of them will feature in a music video titled Baarish. The adorable duo has already showcased their amazing on-screen chemistry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Kartik and Naira for the past four years. Now finally, they will be doing the same in what happens to be their first-ever music video together. The two actors have already shared the first look of Baarish on social media.

And now, Shivangi Joshi has revealed the release date of the music video that is August 11, 2020. Moreover, she has also announced that the teaser of the song will be out on August 7, 2020, much to the excitement of the fans. The actress has shared a motion poster of Baarish along with her Instagram post which is all things adorable. Mohsin and Shivangi are lovingly holding on to each other amidst the rains as can be seen in the poster.

#Baarish is releasing on 11th August 2020. 

Talking about Baarish, it has been crooned by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben. Its lyrics have been penned by Kunaal Vermaa. Meanwhile, Aditya Dev has turned music producer for the video that has been directed by Arif Khan. On the other hand, speaking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show has been receiving a humongous response from the audience as of now owing to its fresh storyline, Kaira’s amazing on-screen chemistry and of course, the rest of the stellar star cast.

