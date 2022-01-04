Babul Da Vehda Teaser out: Divyanka Tripathi nails her Punjabi bride act in debut music video

Divyanka Tripathi may not be much active on television currently but the actress is keeping herself busy with many other things. She is all set to make her music video debut. The teaser of the song “Babul Da Vehda” has been released and it is crooned by Asees Kaur and composed by Meet Brothers. The actress was looking stunning in the Punjabi bridal avatar. The full song, which shows a girl's feelings when she is leaving her home after marriage, will be releasing on January 5.

Sharing the teaser link on her Instagram handle, Divyanka wrote, “Here's a glimpse from my debut music video #BabulDaVehda sung by @aseeskaurmusic and composed by @meetbrosofficial.” The teaser opens with Divyanka dressed in bridal attire, leaving her home after her wedding. She is wearing a red colour salwar kurta with gotta work dupatta. As she steps out, she is reminded of her times with her younger sister and father. The song perfectly captures the feelings of a bride leaving her family after the wedding.

Take a look at the video here:

Divyanka has recently returned from Abu Dhabi after celebrating her birthday with Vivek Dahiya. On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She was declared runner up and her performance had won the audience's heart. After that, her fans are waiting for her to announce next project. She was in the news when she rejected Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 offer.

