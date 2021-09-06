Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na’s Vandana Sajnani remembers working with Sidharth Shukla: We shared a good rapport

The actress Vandana Sajnani recently shared about the sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla. She had worked with him in his first show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. She shared with Etimes TV, “We shot for the show in 2008 and it was his first show. I remember on the first day, he came to my makeup room and asking me if we could do rehearse our lines together. Then he told that he had heard about me and my theatre background. Initially, he used to call me ma'am and within a few days, I became Vandy for him. He started as a model and then got into acting, but he grew as an actor over the years by working hard on his craft.”

She added that she shared a good rapport with the late actor and he attended numerous parties thrown by her. Talking about the untimely demise of Sidharth, she shared that she still cannot believe it. She said that he was completely fine and was doing well in his personal as well as professional life.