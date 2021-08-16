Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 Poster: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar bring back the magic of Ram and Priya

The much-awaited project of Ekta Kapoor, which is Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 is finally going to air soon. It is the sequel of the first season which feature actors Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor. The new season of the show will be released by the end of August. The story of the show is similar to the earlier show and it revolves around the life of Ram and Priya, who will be played by Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar.

Ekta Kapoor had come live with the original cast of the show on Instagram, where she shared the news of the upcoming season of the show. The promo of the show was released few days back with Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead roles. It is shown that both the characters talk about them being single in their 30s as they figure out the reason for the same. The simplicity of Priya and complexity of Ram is evident in it. The poster of the show has been released recently in which Ram is seen carrying a vegetable basket with Priya by his side.

See the poster here:

The promo is getting a lot of appreciation from the fans as well as the celebs. Singer Rahul Vaidya had recently shared a video of him singing Bade Ache Lagte Hai for his dear wife Disha Parmar as he wished her all the best for starting the shoot of the show.

