Bade Acche Lagte Hai is NOT going off air as Ekta Kapoor saves the show; Reports

Bade Acche Lagte Hai starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar is failing to impress the audience. This is the second season and it looks like the audience is failing to connect the characters and the storyline. Well, recently a report came in that the show which premiered on 30th August 2021, is going off-air. Fans of Nakuul and Disha are upset by the news and want the show to run. The lead actors enjoy a huge fan following on social media.

And now, Telly Chakkar has reported that producer Ekta Kapoor has come up with a plan to save the show. She has reshuffled the core team of writers and technicians and has also decided that the production value needs to be improved and the plot twists need to be sharpened. BollywoodLife also claimed, "Many times, one aspect was being dragged on for days and that made audiences lose patience and made the show a drag affair. As Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood's love story begins, the show will pick up as well. There are plans to carry it on for a longer period and no plans to pull it off air anytime soon.”

To note, Disha and Nakuul had denied the reports of the show going go off air. Actor Pranav Mishra had also opened up about it recently, "I believe my work is to act, be it my first day or last day on sets. I believe in making efforts and performing my best and rest it everything is destiny.”

In the first season, Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor were seen in the lead roles.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 8th December 2021, Written Update: Ram fixes Priya’s rangoli