Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, 1 October 2021, Written Update: Brinda compliments Ram

In today's episode, everyone was enjoying the mehndi function. Meera and Sara get emotional seeing mehndi on Priya's hand. While Mami ji questions Nandini if she sends her any message. Nandini says yes, Mami ji tells her to ignore that because she was drunk last night. Nandini urges Mami ji not to drink during the wedding. Shubham calls Mama ji and says you will have to keep your eyes on Sid and see if he come to the wedding. Mama ji tells him that Sid can not come here, Ram sees them talking and asks them what happened. Nandini tells Ram that Shubham has planned a surprise for him.

Meanwhile, in Priya's house, ladies were dancing and Akshay comes there. When he saw mehndi on Priya's hand he started crying hugging her. Meera blesses both of them. Shivi comes to Ram and says she will prepare Sherwani for Ram. Ram thanks his family for all the love. Some lady asks Meera that why they did not invite Mahendra. Priya tells her that it's a big day for her family and they dont want to ruin this. After the function, Priya and Sara were on their way to the police station. Shubham tells Priya to enjoy their wedding day and he will take care of everything. The servant informs Nandini that a music band has arrived at the door.

Brinda comes to Ram and asks him how he is feeling, Ram tells her that he is a bit nervous. She questions him, about whom he is thinking, Ram, says he is thinking about Priya's father and if he should invite him to make Priya happy. Brinda tells him to ask Priya because she will be his wife and he should not hurt her at any cost. Because she is leaving her home for him and he will have to support her.

