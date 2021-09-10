Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, 10 September 2021, Written Update: Akki gets into a film

In today's episode, Shivi receives a text message from Akki. He tells Priya not to fight anyone. Priya claims that I never fight anyone. Ram appears and says, You performed all of my work on one phone. Priya believes Ram rejected Akki's job. She confronts Ram and complains. Ram consumes anti-cold medication and eats sweets. Ram says it's his favorite flavor, and Priya says you got Akki fired from the film., I believe you enjoyed the screening, according to the director. He claims that he is not sure about that.

Nandini instructs Shubham to call once more and inquire about the doctor. Mami predicts that the results will be positive. Shivi is asked to sip the juice. Shivi expresses her displeasure with the situation. Nandini advises her to deal with your wrongdoing. Shivi claims Akki would take care of me while he gets information from the clinic. Shubham adds that if you tell them about Shivi's pregnancy. Shivi seems fortunate to have Ram as her brother since he adores her. Meera and Sara arrive. Mami inquires whether she is your Saas.

Shashi yells at his supervisor, he adds there have been a lot of losses, so I intended Ram's sister to marry Sid. Vedika arrives, Shashi claims that I requested you to inform Ram about Shivi. Vedika claims I was unable to inform him. He inquires why, On the other hand, Ram is on a business call and eating a burger. Akki approaches him, Ram hands him a burger. Ram tells him that he believes that you are talented, so you made it to the final phase. I believe in your abilities, but I'm sure your sister does not seem to. Akki describes herself as a disciplined person. Ram says he understands your concern, therefore he will simply wait for him. Akki tells Ram that he thinks his and Priya's Jodi is ideal. Ram claims that if your sister finds out, she will murder you.

