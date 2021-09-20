Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, 20 September 2021, Written Update: Priya signs contract papers

In today's episode, Ram was talking to her mother due to her worries about Priya and Ram being separated. She asks Ram what if after marriage Priya wants to be separated and takes all money with her. Then Ram shows her a paper in which it was written that if anything wrong happened or Ram and Priya's marriage does not work out, then after divorce Priya will not take anything, not even a single amount of money. Ram hands the papers to his brother and tells him to get them to sign by Priya. He goes to Priya's house and asks Priya and her parents to read it before signing it.

Priya and his family get worried after seeing the papers. Meera asks Priya what it is, Priya explains to her that it's not for today but in the future if Ram and her marriage break up and we get divorced then I will have no part in Ram Kapoor's property. Priya then looks at Ram's brother and tells him yes I belong to a middle-class family but it does not makes me thief or I will take your money. He tells Priya to calm down and these papers are just formality. The next day, when Priya meets Ram's brother she misbehaves with Priya and calls her middle class.

After seeing her, Ram calls Priya in corner and says sorry for his mother's behaviour with her. Priya tells him not to worry about anything and calms him that she is not getting married for money and his business, she is just getting married to her brother Akshay and Shivi. Ram explains to Priya that it's not like that, he just sent those contract papers because of his mother and says I trust your words.

