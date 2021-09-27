Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, 27 September 2021, Written Update: Vedika calls Meera

In today's episode, Vedika calls and informs Priya's mother to come and meet her in the office. Priya's mother asks her about the topic of discussion, Vedika replies that she wants to talk about Ram and Priya's wedding, and it's urgent. But the twist was that Priya was holding the phone for her mother, so she listens to every single word of Vedika. So instead of her mother, Priya alone goes to the office to meet Vedika. When Priya reaches the office, Vedika gets shocked and questions her about what is she doing here. Vedika also tells her that she called Meera not Priya. Priya told her that she was talking to her thinking that she was her mother.

Priya questions her about what she wanted to talk about. Vedika replies, "I wanted to tell you that you can not marry Ram because he already loves someone else". Priya says that she knows that Ram loves someone else and also she is not a gold digger and marrying Ram for his money. Vedika gets shocked and questions her that then why she wanted to get married to Ram if he does not love her and if she is not after his money. Priya replies simply that not everything happens due to love but sometimes respect is important and Ram and they respect each other.

Vedika compliments Priya by saying that you are a perfect girl for Ram. On the other hand, during the sangeet ceremony, Shivi gets a text from Sid which reads that he will not leave her without taking his revenge. While Neeraj goes to Meera and scolds her because she is letting Priya get married to Ram. Neeraj also talks about Priya using bad slang. Ram hears Neeraj and Meera's conversation and grabs Neeraj and tells him his position.

