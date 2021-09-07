Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, 6 September 2021, Written Update: Mami founds Shivi's pregnancy test

In today's episode, Priya and Ram argue about Shivi and Akki's love affair. Priya tells him that she knew about all the torture his family did on Shivi. Meanwhile, Shivi tries to console Priya that she lied about everything to stay at her home. Shivi then explains to her family that how much she loves Akki and wants to get married to him even after his weak financial condition. Ram takes Vedika's advice and talked to Akki and questions him, how much serious he is about Shivi.

Akki explains his worries about Priya to Ram. He said she is 32 and he is 24 but he really loves Shivi and wants to marry her as soon as possible. So for this, he had to settle her sister Priya before thinking about himself. After this when Akki reaches the school, where Priya works as a teacher. Priya scolds him and tells him to stay away from her. While Ram's friend urges him to get information about Priya. Ram's mother asks him about Akki's behaviour. Ram explains that he is a nice guy and very hardworking.

Meanwhile, Priya was stressing after her family pressurizes her to marry someone. She started giving excuses to everyone. The next day, Priya meets Ram nearby the court and starts arguing about their friends. On the other hand, Shivi goes running towards the washroom and pukes. Seeing her Mami gets worried and decides to check the dustbin to find out if Shivi is pregnant and she founds a pregnancy test.

