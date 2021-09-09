Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, 8 September 2021, Written Update: Ram and Vedika get into a fight

In today's episode, Shivi calls Akshay and tells him to meet her urgently. Akshay gets tensed, when he meets Shivi, she tells him about her pregnancy. Listening to this Akshay feels shocked, he takes her to the hospital for the checkup of pregnancy. When the doctor tells them that Shivi is pregnant, Shivi started crying. Meanwhile, Nandini saw Akshay and Shivi in the maternity hospital. At home, Maitri suggests to Sara that she should help Priya to find someone and in her dating life. Sara started shouting that Priya is not even interested in the word marriage.

When Ram was driving to reach the office he saw Vedika standing near the hotel and he decided to talk to her. Ram stops his car and walks towards the hotel. All of a sudden rain started, he gives a compliment about the weather. Meanwhile, Shubham and Akshay were fighting over Shivi, seeing them Nandini gets worried and stops them from fighting.

Nandini informs Meera that she is prepared to urge Ram and Priya to date each other. While Vedika was planning to fix Priya's date with Ram's friend.

Vedika scolds Ram and leaves the room, Ram tries to convince her and calls her to explain the moment. But Vedika refuses to listen to him. Both started fighting with each other and Vedika gets emotional and leaves Ram standing behind alone. Meera informs Nandini that they have to try hard if they want Priya to accept Ram's proposal. On the other hand, Priya was exhausted and was crying in the rain. Meanwhile, Shashi reveals Akshay's truth in front of Mahendra.

Also Read| Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, 6 September 2021, Written Update: Mami founds Shivi's pregnancy test