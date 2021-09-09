Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, 9 September 2021, Written Update: Priya and Mahender fight

In today's episode, Sandy gushes over Ram's perfection, his smile, eyes, and hair. She tells Sara that she wants to marry Ram. Meera gets angry at her, Sandy consoles her that she will take care of the age gap between them. Meanwhile, Ram was talking to Vikrant about Priya's bad behavior with him. Vikrant makes fun of him and said Priya rejected him. Ram goes to talk to Shivi but his mother informed him that she is sleeping. While Mahinder comes home and gets angry at Akki. Akki was sad because of the pregnancy of Shivi.

On the other hand, Shashi and Shubham were planning to give threats to Akki. Priya and Mahender fight because Mahender was not letting Akki get married to Shivi. He further added that Ram will ruin Akki's life. Priya shouted at him that he had also ruined their lives. Priya started crying saying that she has lost her trust in the word marriage and love because of her father. Mahender started laughing and said you are not made for love and orders her to say yes to any proposal she gets. While Nandini tells Sashi that she saw Shivi in a maternity hospital.

When Ram meets Priya they started fighting because of marriage pressure. Ram claims that she wants to marry him under pressure. Ram tells Priya that he does not want to marry her and says sorry. Ram calms down Priya and drops her at home. The next morning, Priya wakes up Akki for his acting audition.

Also Read| Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, 8 September 2021, Written Update: Ram and Vedika get into a fight