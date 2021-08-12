Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 First promo: Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar as Ram and Priya are endearing to watch

The promo of the much awaited show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is finally out and well, it will hit you right in the feels. Featuring Nakuul Mehta as Ram, 38, and Disha Parmar as Priya, 32, the promo showcases how Disha and Nakuul bump into each other at a party and ask each other the age-old question, 'Why did they not get married till now to anyone?' While we see Nakuul aka Ram explain his reasons, Disha goes on to agree with him and says at least they have this in common.

Sharing the video of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 on her social media handle, producer Disha wrote, "Sometimes when you least expect it, good things happen! This show fell into my lap out of nowhere , in such a short period of time & I feel nothing could have been better than this one! Nervous ,Excited & all kinds of jitters !! Looking forward for you all to see the show & Give the same Love you gave first #badeacchelagtehain." Ekta Kapoor shared the video first on her social media handle and left netizens nostalgic about Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar as Ram and Priya. Nakuul also was excited about the show.

For those not aware, the Nakuul and Disha starrer show is a season 2 of Sony's popular show back in 2011. Back then, it had Sakshi and Ram as the leads. It was one of the most popular shows on tv back then and with the second season coming, the producer hopes to create the same magic with Nakuul and Disha's chemistry as Ram and Priya. Recently, during an Instagram live session, Ekta had interacted with Nakuul and Disha and had announced the show's second season.

In the video, Ekta had said, "The idea was to talk to you both because I am planning something… To make ‘Bade’ again. Bade Achhe Lagte Hai will always stay Sakshi and Ram for me, but there’s a whole generation that has not seen the story. They don’t know that urban loneliness in the 30s is also a thing. Most soaps on TV are mass-oriented. This is an attempt to make a soft, urban story."

Now, as the first promo is out featuring Disha and Nakuul, fans of the two are excited to see them in the lead roles in the iconic show of the old days.

